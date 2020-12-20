Virus keeps family separated by 9,000 miles this Christmas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Christmas is just a few days away, and many families will be spending the holiday at a distance, but one El Paso family is separated by more than nine thousand miles this Christmas.

El Pasoan Jessica Tarin is currently living in Singapore where she is completing her master’s degree. She was hoping they would be able to visit her for Christmas but because of quarantine guidelines in Singapore, they will be staying in El Paso.

Jessica Tarin in Singapore

“I was hoping my parents could visit me Christmas or maybe January,” said Jessica Tarin.

Tarin tells KTSM 9 News that when she arrived in Singapore, she had to quarantine for 15 days, and her parents would have to do the same if they went to visit for Christmas.

“I had to apply, I had to pay in advance and once you get to the airport they take you to your hotel and you cannot speak to the driver or anything. And once you get there they take your papers and they put you in a room and every day they put meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” said Tarin.

Tarin explains that she paid about 1,200 dollars just to complete the quarantine so it didn’t make sense for her parents to do the same and have to be away from her for 15 more days.

“I feel sad, but at the same time, I think it will be worth it, and as long as I know my family is ok back there in El Paso, I feel grateful, and that’s my biggest gift,” said Tarin. “Right now, with the situation, I think that health is, we need to be very grateful so as long as they’re happy and healthy, I’m ok,” said Tarin.

She’s trying to make the best of the situation and celebrate the holiday in Singapore. However, she says in Singapore, Chinese New Year is the biggest holiday.

“People here in Singapore — it’s a very unique culture, like in El Paso we have Mexico and American and this unique culture. Here it’s like Chinese and Singapore, they like Christmas and New Year’s but they don’t practice it, they wait until Chinese New Year,” she explained.

Jessica Tarin poses in front of Christmas trees in Singapore

Tarin says the thing she misses most about being home is tamales. Meanwhile, her family back home in El Paso is trying to figure out how to celebrate Christmas for the first time without Tarin.

“I am very happy for her because I know that this is a big opportunity for her career but this Christmas we are very sad,” said Jessica’s mother, Maria Ponce.

Singapore is 15 hours ahead of El Paso, so her mother plans to video chat with Tarin and have her join in during Christmas dinner from afar.

For the time being, it doesn’t look like Tarin will be eating any tamales while in Singapore. She says she’s currently saving money because she wants to have her family come to Singapore next summer to see her graduate, hopeful that the virus will be more under control and quarantine guidelines in the country change.