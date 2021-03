EL PASO, Texas – Residents still have a chance to participate in a virtual run dedicated to the memory of deputy Peter Herrera.

Online registration has been extended to March 24 for the memorial run dedicated to Herrera who was killed in the line of duty in 2019.

Family and friends of Herrera will run over 3 miles a day for the next ten days. Proceeds generated from the event will benefit a scholarship fund dedicated to his memory.