Viral video shows two men shooting guns on a freeway, El Paso Police investigating

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A video showing two men opening fire on what looks like an El Paso highway is making the rounds on social media and has caught the attention of the El Paso Police Department.

The video was spread on social media this past weekend and featured Sunday on FitFam, a prominent Instagram account. It shows two men, including the cameraman, firing handguns out the window of a car while driving down a highway. One suspect is in a puffy jacket with red pants and the other in a black long sleeve shirt or jacket.

According to a statement made on FitFam’s Instagram, the video was reported to police prior to being posted. the identities of the shooters were covered up by the original poster. The social media account also encouraged its followers to let law enforcement handle it and not put themselves in danger trying to track the shooters down.

In an email to KTSM, an El Paso Police Department spokesman said it is aware of the video and looking into it. The department is also trying to confirm if the shooting happened in El Paso.

It is unclear from the video when the shooting happened and in what part of the city it might have taken place.