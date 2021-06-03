Vintage style drive-in to open in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans can get ready to have a good time by going back in time with a unique, vintage style drive-in.



Blue Moon Drive-In that’s located on 3019 1/2 Gateway Blvd West is set to open on Saturday to the community. People can expect to enjoy a blast from the past with vintage movies and dinner options too.



The drive-in will also have a cash-only concession stand filled with popcorn, candy, pickles, bottled beer and more.



Owner Gary Monteleone said the Blue Moon Drive-In is geared to families and adults to experience a night filled with timeless films while having some fun, “Our films are set just like the original back in the vintage time drive-in. So you have some previews, the dancing hot dogs and all that stuff. Then we go into cartoons, then to present future presentations, and then we go into the movie.”



Opening day will be Saturday, June 5 and will feature sci-fi thriller “This Island Earth” which is already sold out. Gates open at 8 p.m. and the movie will start at 9 p.m.



Monteleone shared the drive-in plans to feature movies from the 60’s and/or earlier than that time period every Saturday.



The next movie announcement will be made on the Blue Moon Drive-In’s Facebook page on Friday.



Tickets are $15 which includes dinner. Dinner options are your choice of homemade hamburgers, hot dogs, or a slice of pizza.



