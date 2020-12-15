Vigil held for murdered El Paso teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Family and friends of 18-year-old Ramon Vargas, whose body was found in the Northeast El Paso desert Sunday evening, held a vigil Monday night to remember the teen.

Balloons and candles were placed, along with a cross, at the site where Vargas’ body was found.

Family members told KTSM 9 News that the Parkland High School student got along with everyone at the school.

“He was such a funny kid, like, if you had the worst day, he would always try to make it better,” said his sister Alexia Vargas. “He was so nice to everyone at school. I didn’t go to his school, but she went to his school and everyone loved him. He was just always making people laugh.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Ramon Vargas’ funeral expenses.

Vargas’ body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area near the 10300 block of Dyer near Sun Valley. Crimes Against Persons Investigators determined Vargas was a murder victim. They are continuing the investigate the case.

