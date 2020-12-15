Vigil held for murdered El Paso teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Family and friends of 18-year-old Ramon Vargas, whose body was found in the Northeast El Paso desert Sunday evening, held a vigil Monday night to remember the teen.

Balloons and candles were placed, along with a cross, at the site where Vargas’ body was found.

Family members told KTSM 9 News that the Parkland High School student got along with everyone at the school.

“He was such a funny kid, like, if you had the worst day, he would always try to make it better,” said his sister Alexia Vargas. “He was so nice to everyone at school. I didn’t go to his school, but she went to his school and everyone loved him. He was just always making people laugh.”

GoFundMe has been set up for Ramon Vargas’ funeral expenses.

Vargas’ body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area near the 10300 block of Dyer near Sun Valley. Crimes Against Persons Investigators determined Vargas was a murder victim. They are continuing the investigate the case.

