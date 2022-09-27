EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Views from the Anchor Desk” is a new KTSM blog my co-anchor, Natassia Paloma, and I will be putting together on a weekly basis. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate way to begin than sharing my view of El Paso.

I might not be from the Sun City, but it has become home over the course of the last 6.5 years since arriving at KTSM. Between the history, the people, culture, delicious food, museums, beautiful street art, golf courses and other fun outdoor activities, there’s something for everyone, but it goes beyond just El Paso.

You won’t find many places where you can take a 10-minute drive, cross the bridge and arrive in a different country exploring Juarez. Or maybe it’s the ability to head north on I-10 for a day trip to Las Cruces, or even a mountain getaway up US-54 in Ruidoso.

This is what makes our home unique and different than anywhere else in the country.

My first day on the job at KTSM in March 2016

Now, I’m not entirely sure what the news looked like in El Paso before my time, but I’m sure El Pasoans are used to seeing turnover at the anchor desk. I don’t believe that is indicative of any negative connotations of El Paso, it’s just the nature of the business in broadcast journalism.

People move on to “bigger” and “better” opportunities elsewhere in the business. I’m not going to lie, when I first stepped into the newsroom at KTSM, I was already looking ahead to the next market. However, “bigger” and “better” for me is something more than just the next market, it’s about having a sense of pride and purpose in community.

The Borderland community as a whole has embraced me from the start, which is something I never really expected. It’s something that’s hard to find in today’s world of differing opinions and viewpoints. Not once have I ever felt like an outsider living here (except I’m still not sure what the hype is all about surrounding Chico’s Tacos).

Whether it be my day-to-day work life, or even in my personal life, I have felt nothing but love from El Paso, which is the reason I decided to start my family here.

Being a member of this community is one of the biggest things I try to portray from the anchor desk on a nightly basis. Every night at 5, 6, and 10 p.m., when the lights turn on and we hit the airways, I want people to know the stories we report on everyday impact us all, even the anchors.

The need for a local news source, especially in a tight-knit community like El Paso, is so important right now. It’s a responsibility we don’t take for granted at KTSM.

KTSM 9 News team

As we wrap this up, just know this: from an outsider’s perspective who now considers himself an insider, El Paso is underrated. It’s a special place that we can all take pride in as the city continues to grow around us. I’ll tell you this much, the Sun City certainly looks different today than it did six years ago, but one thing hasn’t changed and that’s the people, good people. El Paso has become my home and I’m honored to continue to tell the stories that matter most in our community. I hope you’ll continue to follow along.

El Paso’s skyline has changed dramatically since my arrival in 2016 (top left)

If you have a topic you want us to discuss on “Views from the Anchor Desk”, send your ideas to news@ktsm.com.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store