EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Socorro police officer can be seen in a video hitting a dog in the head.

The video posted today by a community member, got the attention from social media, and quickly went viral.

In the video, a dog on a leash is sitting next to a police officer who hits it in the head. There are police units near the officer and this dog.

Officials with the city of Socorro confirmed the dog is the police officer’s canine and added they’re investigating the incident.

Socorro Police is aware of a video posted by a community member in reference to a police officer handling their canine officer and are investigating the matter. — City of Socorro (@City_of_Socorro) July 27, 2022

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store