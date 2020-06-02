El Paso video raises questions on police tactics that lead to trauma

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New video sent exclusively to KTSM is raising questions about the degree of police force needed to contain a crowd during a protest and the degree to which we examine implicit bias.

The video from Sunday’s protest at Memorial Park in Central El Paso shows officers from the El Paso Police Department approach a kneeling group of protestors just after sunset. The wave of officers in riot gear collided with the wall of kneeling protestors, which then caused a substantial degree of chaos.

Bodies shoved, lives at risk, trauma endured — from both sides.

KTSM spoke with the protestor who recorded the video and a member of the EPPD who was present. Below are the unedited transcripts of the interviews, side-by-side, to demonstrate the range of experience that occurs during one moment at one event.

Protestor EPPD “My anxiety was through the roof and I tried to be as safe about it as possible. But I wanted to be there, and be with the people in solidarity to hopefully make a change.”



“Nothing about it was violent other than the cops provoking the protestors with their equipment and shoving the people. Some even had their rifles out. For what?”





“I haven’t left my room since I got home last night, and I probably won’t for a while just to make sure I’m okay and for the safety of my parents. Sleep has been rough but we definitely have to try to take care of ourselves through these traumatic times.” “It became very clear [the protestors] weren’t leaving until they had a confrontation with officers. The same officers who nine months ago ran into a Walmart with complete disregard for their own safety.”



“I got hit with a rock the size of my fist in my chest, one of my guys got hit with a smaller rock on his helmet, my lieutenant hit in the ear. My lieutenant and I were walking with them and talking with a lot of them before and it was super casual but when it ended a lot of good people left and the ones that stayed clearly wanted the chaos.”



“I think it’s hard for people to know where to look because I think the media is so biased on both sides.”



“How do I explain to a 5 and 8-year old watching the news why so many people hate police officers?”

According to Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, EPPD spokesman, tells KTSM the officers were on-site to defend the protestors first amendment and that the mobile field force shown in the video is a common tactic used to strategically regain ground.

The video, descriptions from those present, and explanation by EPPD reflect the lack of cohesion that exists between law enforcement and protestors that both sides agree needs to be fixed for progress to occur.

No one can heal if continued trauma occurs.