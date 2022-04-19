EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces

In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, just west of Las Cruces.

The investigation by NMSP revealed that a 2010 Honda SUV driven by 28-year-old Las Cruces resident Victor Mendoza was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-10.

Mendoza hit a 2021 Chevy pickup driven by 27-year-old Angel Acosta, also of Las Cruces.

Both drivers were killed in the collision and were pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. Officials add that Mendoza was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

