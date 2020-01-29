Victim accusing former El Paso police officer of sexual assault testifies in court

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–The trial against a former El Paso Police Department officer is underway, with the complaining witness taking the stand Tuesday afternoon.

As KTSM previously reported, William Alexander was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault in May 2018 but he posted bail the following day.

On Tuesday afternoon, the witness who accused Alexander of sexually assaulting her took the stand.

Due to the sensitivity of the case, KTSM is not identifying the victim.

The witness told jurors what she remembered from the night in March 2018, when the rape allegedly happened.

The victim said she initially met Alexander after he and another police officer responded to an anonymous police call after she and her then-boyfriend got into a heated dispute over his text messages to other women. She also identified the defendant as the police officer at the scene.

She said she was at her boyfriend’s apartment when the argument happened, and added they had been drinking alcohol and ended up screaming at eachother outside.

The victim said she took her clothes off during the argument at one point and said when police arrived at the apartment, she still did not have them on.

She said Alexander and the other officer separated her and her boyfriend and Alexander took her to the bedroom and told her to get dressed while the other officer was in another room with her boyfriend.

The victim said she doesn’t remember everything, but said Alexander gave her a piece of paper with a phone number she believed to be his, as well as the name “Mike.”

After the police responded, the victim said a friend picked her up and took her to stay at his apartment for the night.

She then described she just wanted to go back to her car and go home.

State prosecutors then showed the jury a text message conversation between the victim and the defendant, who was going by the name of Mike, texting the victim asking if she was ok.

Messages in court showed messages to the victim stated she was “pretty” and said she should “get back at that guy” as well as other messages talking about her body.

The victim said she thought it was strange he was texting her but asked him for a ride to her car so she could go home.

She said he showed up when he said he was off the clock and picked her up in his truck.

The victim then explained her parked somewhere on Mesa near where her car was parked, parking in a dark area behind a semi-truck.

She then explained he touched her inappropriately and began to rape her, and said she did not consent. The victim went into graphic detail in court, however, KTSM will not repeat what was said.

The victim said after Alexander dropped her off at her car which was still parked at her boyfriend’s house, she told her boyfriend what happened, then proceeded to seek medical attention at a local hospital.

She said she also told police officers who were at the hospital, who then took her statement and launched an investigation.

Alexander was placed on administrative leave but he resigned as the investigation continued.

The trial will continue Wednesday at 8:30 in the morning.