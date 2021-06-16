Vice president Harris talks about voting rights with Texas lawmakers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Vice president Kamala Harris met with Texas lawmakers on Wednesday to talk about voting rights.



Harris met with members of the Texas state Senate and House of Representatives at the White House.



Discussions focused on the “For the People Act”, a house-passed legislation which would create a federal floor of voting rights access and would stop restrictive election bills.



During the meeting, Harris stressed that voting is a right for all Americans under the constitution.



“The right to vote is a given. All citizens have the right to vote. Constitutionally it is their right. What we are seeing are examples of an attempt to interfere with that right,” Harris said.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott said lawmakers will be called back for a special session later this fall to discuss elections integrity congressional districts.



