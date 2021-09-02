Veterans vaccinated through New Mexico VA Health Care System still eligible for $100 incentive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Veterans who received their first or second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through the New Mexico VA Health Care System between August 2 to August 21, or also the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, are reminded that they’re eligible for the $100 vaccine incentive on behalf of the New Mexico Department of Health.

Officials said veterans must opt in by the September 10th deadline at 5 p.m. through the state’s vaccine incentive program. Please call 1-(855) 600-3453 and press “1” so that a hotline representative can help you opt in. You will also need to have your vaccine card ready; it contains information that will need to be entered into the New Mexico Statewide Immunization Information System as proof you were vaccinated.

The $100 vaccine incentive program was made available to all New Mexicans who got their immunizations during this August timeframe. The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and the state continue to reach out to veterans who received their vaccine through the NMVACHS but were unaware of this incentive, or have not yet registered.

“First and foremost, this is a safety issue,” said Secretary Smith. “It’s a matter of safety not only for you–but your family, friends, coworkers, and all New Mexicans. We’re all counting on each other to do the responsible thing. Please get vaccinated.”



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.