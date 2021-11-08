Veterans Day: Closures, Events and Deals from around the area

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of Veterans Day, the city of El Paso has announced hours of operation of administrative offices, parades, events, and special deals for veterans.

The following is a list of city services and their hours of operation for Veterans Day:

Garbage and recycling collection services will operate regular hours

The Greater El Paso Landfill will operate regular hours

All Citizen Collection Stations will operate regular hours

Municipal Courts will be closed

One-Stop Shop will be closed

The Tax Office will be closed

The El Paso Public Library will be closed

All recreation centers, senior centers, aquatics facilities and sports fields will be closed

The El Paso Museum of Archaeology, the El Paso Museum of Art, and the El Paso Museum of History will be closed

The Animal Services Shelter will be open from 11 am to 2 pm

The El Paso Zoo will be open from 9:30 am to 3 pm

Sun Metro will operate regular hours

El Paso Community College will not have classes or services on November 11. Online registration will remain available for the Spring 2022 semester. Classes will resume November 12.

For more information, you can find a list of closed services and operations posted under the Veterans Day holiday schedule banner on https://www.elpasotexas.gov/.

PARADES

Fabens parade on November 10 at 10 am, located at Fabens Veterans Park

Northeast Veterans Parade on November 11 at 10 am, located at Stahala Dr and Hondo Pass Dr

Veterans Day Parade for Community Living Center and Domiciliary hosted by West Texas VA Health Care System on November 10 at 10 am at 300 W Veterans Blvd, Big Spring, Texas.

EVENTS

Loretto Academy Elementary School Veterans Day Mass on November 11 at 8:30 am in the Loretto Chapel. The school will also have a wall of honor, featuring the school’s veteran families.

DEALS

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is honoring veterans by offering a free pulled pork sandwich for customers who use the code “VETFREE”.

From November 11 to December 31, “Barbecue at Home” by Dickey’s is taking 15% off all orders for veterans when they use the code “VETERAN15”.

Customers can redeem the offer in-store for carryout and online for pickup all day at their nearest Dickey’s.

