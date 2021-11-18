Veteran starts mission to clean up neighborhood, El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Carlos Ramos, a retired military man, has lived in El Paso for several years now and throughout that time he has seen trash pile up along the side of the road.

One day he decided that he would take it upon himself to pick the trash to make the roads and his neighborhood.

Ramos believes that if you keep your home clean, that should extend further.

“I believe that your neighborhood is an extension of your home, so if your home is clean why wouldn’t you want you neighborhood to be clean” Carlos Ramos,

Ramos is also hopeful that people across the Borderland will follow his lead and clean up their own neighborhoods.

“I hope this initiative takes over and it becomes El Paso wide,” Ramos adds.

Carlos Ramos

Ramos reached out to others using the NextDoor app and has already recruited people to help him with mission.

