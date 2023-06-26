EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Amistad is hosting a virtual fundraiser to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July holiday titled “We’ve Got Your Six”. Starting Monday, June 26th, Amistad will be collecting donations of $6 to benefit homeless Veterans and active-duty service members.

Amistad has over 30 different programs, but many in the community are unaware of the resources available to El Paso’s military community.

“We’ve been serving Veterans and their families for almost ten years.” Said Andrea Ramirez, Chief Executive Officer of Amistad. “As the Veteran capital of the United States, we as an agency do our part to ensure that our military and Veteran community have access to the resources they need. Donations through fundraisers like this allow us to cast a wider net to those in need.”

All proceeds for this fundraiser will go towards emergency food items for homeless Veterans, mental health resources, transportation assistance, and more. Donors are encouraged to make their pledge at the agency website at www.projectamistad.org.