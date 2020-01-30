Veronica Escobar delivers speech against the Migrant Protection Protocols

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar addressing the matter today which she says has affected more than 18 thousand asylum seekers in El Paso since it began December of 2018.

Escobar is referring to the Migrant Protection Protocols, and as you will remember back in May, Escobar introduced the asylum seekers’ Protection Act, to defund this policy.

Escobar says this is something she continues to urge congress about. “This administration is making it as hard as possible to obtain asylum in an effort to deter them from coming to the U.S. in the first place because cruelty is the point, ” said Congresswoman Veronica Escobar.

According to DHS, since the expansion of this policy to El Paso, more than 1,500 asylum seekers have been made to wait in Ciudad Juarez, including children and pregnant women.