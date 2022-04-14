EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – VELA Education Fund and the Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Developments (CREEED) announced grants for community members.
CREEED official shared Thursday that $10,000 grants are now available for El Paso students, parents, educators, and community leaders who envision new approaches to teaching and learning.
The grants are part of a $250,000 partnership to catalyze education innovation through opportunities that meet the unique needs of learners and their families.
Application submissions will be reviewed monthly. Applications received by May 15, 2022, will be reviewed and (if approved) funded by June 30, 2022. Only one application will be accepted per individual or organization. Past VELA grantees are ineligible to apply for a Micro grant during this round.
VELA has awarded more than 1,300 grants since launching publicly in August 2020. The grants total more than $11.5 million and support entrepreneurs in all 50 states and three U.S. territories.
The $250,000 opportunity is expected to support at least 25 micro grants exclusively for El Paso-area programs. These grants advance CREEED’s goal of increasing the quality of education for all students in El Paso.
El Paso residents can access the live application by clicking here.
