EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – VELA Education Fund and the Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Developments (CREEED) announced grants for community members.

CREEED official shared Thursday that $10,000 grants are now available for El Paso students, parents, educators, and community leaders who envision new approaches to teaching and learning.

The grants are part of a $250,000 partnership to catalyze education innovation through opportunities that meet the unique needs of learners and their families.

We’ve seen extraordinary interest across the country in permissionless innovation, and we’re excited to be able to launch this application to support El Paso families and educators who are reimagining education. Meredith Olson, VELA president

Application submissions will be reviewed monthly. Applications received by May 15, 2022, will be reviewed and (if approved) funded by June 30, 2022. Only one application will be accepted per individual or organization. Past VELA grantees are ineligible to apply for a Micro grant during this round.

VELA has awarded more than 1,300 grants since launching publicly in August 2020. The grants total more than $11.5 million and support entrepreneurs in all 50 states and three U.S. territories.

We welcome the opportunity to help students and families explore education innovations that can help them thrive academically. The VELA grants will offer students interesting pedagogical options, and they will help us better understand the education needs of El Pasoans through the eyes of individual education entrepreneurs in the El Paso area. Given VELA’s track record with these micro grants, we expect to discover some effective success stories and learning applications. Eddie Rodriguez, CREED, Executive Director

The $250,000 opportunity is expected to support at least 25 micro grants exclusively for El Paso-area programs. These grants advance CREEED’s goal of increasing the quality of education for all students in El Paso.

El Paso residents can access the live application by clicking here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.