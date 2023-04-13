Update: At 12:38 p.m. TxDOT reported all lanes open and a backed-up traffic to Los Mochis

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A vehicle caught fire on the far-right lane of I-10 eastbound at Redd Rd. in west El Paso. According to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson, all lanes I-10 east are closed, and traffic is diverted to South Desert Blvd.

Emergency call was made at 11:43 a.m. and responding units were dispatched immediately. The fire was declared knocked out at 12:04 p.m. The driver was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported, according to EPFD.

The Texas Department of Transportation reports an estimated clearing time of 1 hour.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.