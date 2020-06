EL PASO, Texas – Due to a surge in COVID-19 infections, the City of El Paso has decided to postpone the reopening of Quality of Life facilities and services as a precaution for the health and safety of our community and the City’s workforce.

The triple-digit spikes in COVID-19 cases announced by the Department of Public Health over the last several days has forced the City to postpone the reopening of services that include the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, City museums, recreation centers, spray parks and library branches. The City had scheduled to reopen the facilities on July 1 but has decided to keep them closed.