Vehicle hits man running across I-10 in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – I-10 East at Schuster is completely closed after a vehicle hit a man running across the freeway Thursday night.
Officials say the collision happened before 9:40 p.m. Police did not release the man’s condition.
Traffic is backed up past Asarco following the incident. Drivers must exit at Schuster.
This is the third time in recent months that a person has been hit in that same area.
In April and May, pedestrians died after being struck on I-10 in the Schuster and Porfirio Diaz areas.
Investigators did not release any details into the latest incident; stay with KTSM.com for updates.