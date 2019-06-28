Vehicle hits man running across I-10 in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – I-10 East at Schuster is completely closed after a vehicle hit a man running across the freeway Thursday night.

Officials say the collision happened before 9:40 p.m. Police did not release the man’s condition.

Traffic is backed up past Asarco following the incident. Drivers must exit at Schuster.

This is the third time in recent months that a person has been hit in that same area.

In April and May, pedestrians died after being struck on I-10 in the Schuster and Porfirio Diaz areas.

Investigators did not release any details into the latest incident; stay with KTSM.com for updates.