EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A wreck in Northeast El Paso sends three people to a local hospital.

The wreck was reported by El Paso Fire Dispatch Sunday evening, around 5 p.m., near Stan Roberts Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Far Northeast El Paso near the New Mexico State line.

The cause of the wreck, and the conditions of those transported have not been released.

