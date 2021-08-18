Vegan restaurant opening in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans Storm Craig and Joshua Stokes are opening a vegan restaurant in Downtown for dine-in service on Wednesday.

The pair, which started serving meal preps as a side-business, began offering curbside service to customers from their business Downtown. But on Wednesday to Friday, the business will be open between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Guests can find the restaurant at 209 E. Mills Ave.

“We feature new plant-based vegan dishes so we can introduce vegan food to an even larger El Paso audience,” Craig said. “Dishes on the menu include, Philly Cheese Steaks, Birria Tacos, Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches and more.”

