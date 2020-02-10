Valentine’s Day calls for flowers, but can all types of flowers cross the border?

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It is that time of the year when flower shops are busy, however, some people in the borderland opt to purchase flowers in Juarez at a reduced price.

KTSM 9 News reporter Shelby Kapp spoke with customs and border protection agents about why you have to be careful when choosing flowers that will be crossed at a port of entry.

Officials told Shelby that the days leading up to Valentine’s Day are the busiest days for their agriculture specialists, who are tasked with checking each flower coming into the U.S. and making sure the flowers won’t bring any disease or pests into our city.

Tune into KTSM 9 News at 5 and 6 to find out up to how much you can face in fines if you do not declare flowers at ports of entry, and which flowers are and aren’t permitted to cross.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

30 Year anniversary of Las Cruces Bowling Alley Massacre

Thumbnail for the video titled "30 Year anniversary of Las Cruces Bowling Alley Massacre"

Suspects arrested, accused of shooting at Hays County Sheriff's deputy during chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspects arrested, accused of shooting at Hays County Sheriff's deputy during chase"

WATCH: The Hays County Sheriff's Office provides an update after suspects shot at a deputy during a traffic stop Saturday night

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: The Hays County Sheriff's Office provides an update after suspects shot at a deputy during a traffic stop Saturday night"

Police: Texas teen killed by bully he had stopped earlier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Texas teen killed by bully he had stopped earlier"

Mighty Mujer Triathlon training begins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mighty Mujer Triathlon training begins"

More than 400 vaccines and microchips given in Animal Services drive-thru event

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 400 vaccines and microchips given in Animal Services drive-thru event"
More Local