Vado man leads deputies on a chase before crashing into a ditch, officials said

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KTSM) – A suspected car thief was taken into custody on Monday after he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle while attempting to evade law enforcement, according to the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office.

Jared Rickman, 19, is facing multiple charges including, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing from an officer, and reckless driving.

According to investigators, Rickman was caught allegedly driving a stolen vehicle just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

When deputies tried to stop Rickman, he reportedly drove off, and led deputies on a pursuit, officials said.

Deputies said Rickman was traveling near Las Palmeras Road and Schrode Road between Berino and Anthony when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch bank.

He’s currently being held in the Doña Ana County Detention Center.