Vaccine clinic says more children are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

EL PASO, Texas– Vaccine clinic Immunize El Paso said more children ages 12 and older have been getting vaccinated against COVID-19 now that they are eligible.

Dusty Warden, the Director of Operations for Immunize El Paso, said they’ve administered more than 7,000 doses to children in that age group.

“We’ve seen an extraordinary public reaction at all our locations,” Warden said.

He said many parents have been eager to take their children in for the shot and the work they’ve been doing with local school districts has helped reach more children.

“Through our partnerships with the Socorro Independent School District and the El Paso Independent School District, we’re visiting many of the middle and high schools, parent turnout and engagement has been extraordinary,” Warden said.

According to City of El Paso data, 1.8% of vaccinated El Pasoans are children ages 12-15 since they have been approved for the vaccine. That amounts to roughly 14,366 children.

“We know some of the best barriers or best preventative measures to include social distancing, wearing a mask and now its getting immunized,” Warden said.

Dr. Ogechika Alozie, a local infectious disease specialist, said it’s great for all the parents who feel comfortable vaccinating their children, however, he added it’s also just fine for parents who may be unsure at the moment.

“As we start to get below a rate of 5 in 100,000, which is what we’re at in El Paso, the risk to kids is really really low,” Alozie said. “The key in our community, as we see in Israel, the U.S. and UK is to get adults vaccinated, they reduce the spread and the spread to children becomes minimal.”