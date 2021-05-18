Vaccinations required for Doña Ana County employees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County employees are required to have a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment, according to an on-site work directive.

County officials are directing new employees to be vaccinated as all government personnel return to their offices on June 1. Over 90 percent of employees have been vaccinated, according to a memorandum.

The county is also requiring employees to use face coverings as part of a directive from the state.

“We will continue to adhere to this order until it is changed,” a memorandum says. “Vaccination will allow employees a greater degree of latitude and freedom in the work environment.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.