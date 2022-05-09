EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – What once stood as a Weinerschnitzel and later, a Hamburger Stand fast food restaurant, is now a vacant shell, trashed with clothing, broken glass and even a bucket of human fecal matter.

The vacant building is located at 2222 N Mesa St, and despite “No Trespassing” signs throughout the property, the building appears to have broken into and people can be seen seeking shelter in and near the building.

Sofia Estrada, a UTEP student, said she walks near the area daily on her way to class and sees groups of people occupying the building.

“I feel like it’s just a little disheartening and kind of sad to see that as soon as one place is available it’s immediately a shelter for people to say, it speaks .more on the fact that there are more homeless in the area nowhere for them to go,” Estrada said.





Property on N Mesa now filled with trash, debris and clothing

A spokesperson with the City of El Paso said in general, it is the owner’s responsibility of a property to maintain a secure building, whether it’s by boarding the doors and windows, locking the doors and windows and placing signs.

With this specific property, the City said it needs some time to look into the specifics of the building.

The City can cite owners if they fail to secure their property and if people keep forcing their way in, the City can give them a window of time to resecure the building before the City will cite them.

Estrada said she would like to see the building turn into a different business. The building has been vacant for at least two years.

According to the El Paso Central Appraisal District website, the most recent owner is a company named Rutter A W JR & A W (TR).

A man who works across the street at Kinley’s House Coffee and Tea told KTSM he believes someone recently purchased the building as the leasing information is no longer available at the location.

KTSM has not been able to get ahold of the property owner.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.