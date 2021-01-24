New utility assistance available to El Pasoans on Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting this Monday, El Pasoans who need help paying their utility bills can apply for the AmistadCARES Utility Assistance Program.

Amistad received a $4 million grant from the City of El Paso. Funds for the grant came from the federal government.

“The current $4 million grant will provide continuation to our AmistadCARES Utility Assistance Program and we are humbled to have the opportunity to keep serving our community in this time of great need,” said Andrea Ramirez, Amistad Chief Executive Officer.

El Pasoans who qualify can receive up to 12 months of assistance and the money can be used to pay for past due water, gas, and electric bills.

Assistance is set to be available through the end of September or until funds run out. To see if you qualify and to apply click this link, or call 915-298-7307.

“Last year, we were chosen to administer $500,000 for utility assistance and we were able to provide payment for nearly 1,100 past due bills,” said Ramirez.