Utility assistance available to low- income families and people laid off due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Although closed due to the state’s emergency plan, Project BRAVO plans to continue providing assistance with essential utility services to low-income families and people laid off amid COVID-19.

Project BRAVO centers will be closed to the public, however, services may still be provided through phone and email.

According to a release, applications and other documents may be dropped off through mail slots or drop boxes at all six centers.

Office hours have been altered due to COVID-19, and centers will only run Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

People recently unemployed due to COVID-19 are highly encouraged to take advantage of Project BRAVO’s utility assistance program. Households may qualify for up to $1,600 of utility assistance for the next six to nine months, a release said.

It is important to remember that although utility providers are not enforcing disconnection notices, households will be responsible to pay outstanding utility bills once the temporary restrictions are lifted.

Applications may be found at https://www.projectbravo.org/.

Customers may also call (915) 562-4100 and request an application by mail.