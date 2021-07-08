UTEP’s school of Pharmacy gets full-accreditation from national agency

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso’s school of Pharmacy received a large recognition from the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy in June.

The Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education, which is recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Department of Education, fully-recognized UTEP’s pharmacy school in June. The school graduated its inaugural class with 40 students in May after the program took root in 2016.

As of Thursday, 168 students have enrolled in the school’s program.

“Achieving full accreditation of our pharmacy school is the culmination of years of hard work by our outstanding faculty, staff, students and community partners,” José O. Rivera, the school’s dean said. “From the moment we envisioned opening our school, our aim was to produce highly trained pharmacists who are culturally and linguistically prepared to elevate the quality of pharmacy care in the region and beyond.”

The news means UTEP’s Doctor of Pharmacy program is in compliance with all 25 accreditation standards set by the ACPE board of directors and has had its first class graduated.

The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved the school in 2016 and, the first class began classes in August 2017.

The school aims to address shortages of pharmacists in the region and increase the number of Hispanic pharmacists in the profession. Only 4.3 percent of pharmacists are Hispanic, according to the Center for Health Workforce Studies.

The school will begin accepting applications for the 2026 class on July 14 at utep.edu/pharmacy.

