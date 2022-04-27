National search will begin immediately to appoint Pelletier’s successor, said the university in a press release.

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Jerry Pelletier, the head coach of the UTEP women’s golf team for the last 30 years, announced his retirement on Wednesday, according to UTEP athletics officials.

Pelletier took over the Miner program in 1994 as only the second head coach in UTEP women’s golf history. In 28 seasons as head coach, he led UTEP to 10 top-five finishes at the conference championship, including the 2011 Conference USA title.

The Miners also finished second at the C-USA Championship in 2018, and third in 2007.

Coach Pelletier has poured his heart and soul into building our women’s golf program. I would like to thank him for his many years of service and for developing his student-athletes into terrific golfers and outstanding citizens. Jim Senter, Director of Athletics, UTEP

I would like to thank UTEP for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my goals and my dreams. Jerry Pelletier

UTEP captured a total of 15 tournament titles under Pelletier’s watch, including an unprecedented three consecutive in the fall of 2018. The Miners won four tournaments overall during the 2018-19 season.

Pelletier was named the 1995 Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and the 2011 Conference USA Coach of the Year.

Pelletier has coached numerous All-Conference players including Gerina Mendoza, the 2007 C-USA Player of the Year who currently plays on the PGA Tour. Mendoza won four tournament titles as a senior. In 2011, Teresa Nogues joined Mendoza as Miners who have won individual titles at the C-USA Championship.

UTEP’s All-Conference players under Pelletier included Nicco Chilek (1996), Kristen MacLaren (2000), Linda Chen (2002), Annie Mallory (2003-04), Jullianne Kim (2006-07), Mendoza (2006-07), Deborah Martinez (2008-09), Nogues (2009 & 2011), Shang-Fan Huang (2011-12), Camino Sardinero (2015), Lily Downs (2019) and Valeria Mendizabal (2020).

The Miners have also excelled academically under Pelletier, including leading the nation with a 3.84 GPA during the 2013-14 season. The UTEP women’s golf program posted a perfect Academic Progress Rate (APR) of 1,000 in four straight years from 2017-20.

A national search will begin immediately to appoint Pelletier’s successor.

