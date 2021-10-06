UTEP welcomes community to special edition of Native Plant Sale

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP’s Centennial Museum and Chihuahuan Desert invite the community to a special one-day fall plant sale, October 9, at the Undergraduate Learning Center plaza.

“We are excited to announce that we are going to have a fall plant sale to provide native and desert-adapted plants at the perfect planting time,” said Kevin Floyd, botanical curator of the Centennial Museum and Chihuahuan Desert Gardens. “Fall is the best time to plant most perennials, shrubs and trees. The soil is still warm, allowing roots to grow. With more developed root systems, these plants will be ready to grow next spring and can handle the hot and dry early summer months.”

This year marks the 27th anniversary of the FloraFest plant sale, a magnet for hundreds of shoppers from throughout the region who are interested in diverse native and drought-resistant plants. Organizers expect various plant species that will beautify landscapes and generate environmental and ecological benefits to our desert region.

The native plant sale is also where shoppers can visit with local master gardeners, horticulturists, and other plant experts for advice on how to care for their plants at home.

Organizers have priced most plants from $8 to $40, but say some could be more expensive.

Many of the plants sold at FloraFest are not available at local nurseries or retailers, according to UTEP officials.

The event will follow UTEP’s public safety guidelines and face masks are recommended. Hand sanitizer will be available in several locations.

FloraFest will only accept payment via credit/debit cards. No cash or checks will be accepted.

Parking will be available at the Sun Bowl Parking Garage, and the entrance will be at the western side of the UGLC plaza, close to University Avenue. There will be a plant-loading zone on Wiggins Way in front of the UGLC. Wagons and volunteers will help load vehicles. Wagons are limited, shoppers are encouraged to bring their own, if possible.

For FloraFest 2021 updates, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.