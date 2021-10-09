UTEP volleyball wins first match of the season against Louisiana Tech

UTEP’s Paulina Perez Rosas led the volleyball team to their victory against Louisiana Tech with 10 kills, seven digs, and one block. Photo by: Ace Acosta.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP volleyball team won its first conference match of the season with a sweep against Louisiana Tech, 3-0, Friday.

UTEP’s senior outside hitter, Paulina Perez Rosas, led the team with 10 kills, seven digs, and one block.

Senior setter, Kristen Fritsche, tallied 19 assist while sophomore Hande Yetis achieved 14 assists.

Defensive specialist, Alyssa Sianez, recorded a match-high of 15digs for the team. UTEP racked up six service aces with Yetis leading the way with two aces.

The Miners totaled seven blocks against Louisiana Tech and hit .315.

“I’m thankful to get our first conference win of the year,” head coach Ben Wallis said. “It was much needed after losing two to Rice last weekend. Those were tough loses on our team, and they were frustrated by starting off conference play 0-2.”

“I thought Serena (Patterson) was really good attacking it and I got her out of the game in the third set to rest,” Wallis said. “I got a chance to get Kenidy (Howard) and Vittoria (Price) some more swings, which is big because we have to get more out of them as we get further into conference.”

UTEP secured the lead in the first set, going on an outstanding 14-2 scoring run. The Miners stopped LA Tech early on and quickly obtained the set at 25-13 while achieving an impressive hitting percentage of .412.

After coming off a 4-0 scoring run to begin the second set, the Miners ran with the advantage. LA Tech was unable to catch up, resulting in a back-to-back set wins for UTEP, 25-15.

It was a back-and-forth final set with 11 tied scores and six lead changes. A service error by LA Tech tied up the score, 21-21, sending UTEP on a 4-1 scoring run to close out the set and win the match, 25-22.

“Our goal was to hit over .300 and keep LA Tech under .100, which we achieved,” Wallis said. “The most important goal that I set for them was to go 1-0 tonight and now we have a chance to get back at it tomorrow to be 2-0 on the weekend and 2-2 in conference.”

The UTEP volleyball team will compete toward its second straight win against LA Tech Saturday. Tickets are $8. The match-up will be streamed by CUSA.tv, with live stats available.

