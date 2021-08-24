UTEP, UT Austin and U.S. Space Force expected to make announcement

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Air Force Graphic by Staff Sgt. James Richardson

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials with the University of Texas at El Paso, the University of Texas at Austin and the U.S. Space Force are expected to make a joint announcement this week.

Members of the community and aerospace industry will join elected officials, U.S. Space Force General David Thompson, vice chief of space operations, and UTEP President Heather Wilson are set to discuss the announcement at the school on Thursday. They’ll be joined by officials from UT Austin and the U.S. Air Force.

The announcement will “deepen the roles of UTEP and UT Austin as leaders in space-related research,” a news release said.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Mother dies from injuries after house fire allegedly caused by son

Afghan refugees arrive at Fort Bliss

Cannabis testing remains a controversial issue on the city of El Paso 2022 budget

El Paso man accused of breaking into home, kidnapping woman

Special Report: Exploring DMT and its appeal to scientific research, particularly humans

Juarez in brief: Police officer shot at motel, woman shot in Downtown, man shot in vehicle

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link