UTEP, UT Austin and U.S. Space Force expected to make announcement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials with the University of Texas at El Paso, the University of Texas at Austin and the U.S. Space Force are expected to make a joint announcement this week.

Members of the community and aerospace industry will join elected officials, U.S. Space Force General David Thompson, vice chief of space operations, and UTEP President Heather Wilson are set to discuss the announcement at the school on Thursday. They’ll be joined by officials from UT Austin and the U.S. Air Force.

The announcement will “deepen the roles of UTEP and UT Austin as leaders in space-related research,” a news release said.

