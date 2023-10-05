Online or in-person program provides the opportunity to earn a degree with coursework in multiple colleges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Master students can now chose from a diverse array of coursework thanks to a new degree offered by The University of Texas at El Paso.

The Master of Multidisciplinary Studies degree is UTEP’s response to a student need for a program that could be tailored to a student’s specific interests, background and professional goals. The program gives students the option to earn a degree by completing a graduate certificate and complementary master’s-level courses across UTEP’s colleges.

“We observed that many students, whose interests are not restricted to one college, were electing to take classes as non-degree students or pursuing graduate certificates so they could get the breadth of graduate coursework they desired,” said Lucia Dura, Ph.D., director of the program and associate dean of UTEP’s Graduate School.

UTEP’s Graduate School offers 150 programs across the University’s eight colleges and schools, including 25 doctoral programs, 72 master’s degrees and 53 graduate certificates.

Students who have previously completed a graduate certificate program at UTEP are eligible to apply to the program and earn a master’s degree after completing complementary coursework in one or more disciplines.

The 30-hour program, which students can elect to do in person or online, includes two parts: completion of a graduate certificate and complementary coursework in one or more disciplines, which could also result in a second certificate. Students will have the opportunity to elect from UTEP’s 53 graduate certificates and will work closely with their program advisor to create a degree plan that best combines their interests and marketability potential. Students can also transfer previous graduate coursework into this master’s, which can reduce the number of new courses that are required.

“We’re meeting people where they are and helping them reach their goals,” said Stephen Crites, Ph.D., dean of UTEP’s Graduate School. “The creation of this degree program reflects UTEP’s continued efforts to transform the lives of our graduates, their families, and our community.”

To learn more about the program and application process go to utep.edu/graduate/.