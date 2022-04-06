EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will expand research into health conditions affecting Hispanics with support from two Texas educators.
Annette Sobel, M.D., M.S., adjunct professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, and adjunct professor in the Department of Medical Education and in the School of Nursing at TTUHSC in Lubbock; and Robert Duncan, Ph.D., professor and president’s distinguished chair in physics in the Department of Physics and Astronomy also at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, will jointly contribute $100,000 dollars throughout five years to establish the Sobel-Duncan Border Health Research Award for faculty research projects at UTEP and TTUHSC El Paso.
A committee of faculty members from UTEP and TTUHSC El Paso will select one proposal annually for a $20,000 Sobel-Duncan Border Health Research Award.
To further encourage collaborative research between faculty at UTEP and TTUHSC El Paso, the institutions will each contribute $10,000 in matching funds, for a total award of $40,000 for that year, if the winning proposal includes faculty and/or students from both universities.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hispanics are 50% more likely to die from diabetes or liver disease than non-Hispanic whites. Hispanics also contend with higher rates of obesity and poorly controlled high blood pressure.
Officials share that these conditions are often exacerbated by factors that also disproportionately affect Hispanics, including language and cultural barriers, lack of access to preventive care, and the lack of health insurance, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The type of collaborative research that Dr. Sobel and Dr. Duncan hope to encourage would add to a growing list of projects in which faculty members from UTEP and TTUHSC El Paso – and, in some cases, their students – are working side by side. This includes research on antiviral compounds for treating COVID-19, improved treatments for a type of leukemia that appears to have a severe impact on Hispanic patients, health education that better prepares students for the unique needs of patients in the Paso del Norte region, and several others.
“We believe in the mission that UTEP and TTUHSC El Paso share to expand research activity that improves the lives of the people of their community,” Duncan said. “This is a partnership that works, and we are proud to be a part of it.”
