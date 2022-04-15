EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A four-person golf scramble, dubbed the Miner Masters presented by Mediwaste Disposal, will tee off at the El Paso County Club on Monday, May 2.
Organizers share that lunch will be provided courtesy of Ripe Eatery, while fans will have an opportunity to meet and interact with the team.
The four-person scramble begins at 1 p.m.
The first-place team will win a grand prize, while many other fun on-course activities are planned. Raffle tickets will also be available for many exclusive items and experiences.
To sign up, click here or call (915) 747-5841.
Donations to the UTEP men’s golf program are also being accepted.
- NM issues air quality tips as multiple wildfires blaze
- O’Rourke holds nothing back at border press conference
- ‘I lost my mom’s ashes’ McBride fire claims more than homes
- Over 100 migrants rescued within 24 hours in El Paso Sector
- UTEP tees up “Miner Masters” fundraising event
- Mass-overdose events happening across U.S., DEA warns
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.