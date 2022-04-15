EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A four-person golf scramble, dubbed the Miner Masters presented by Mediwaste Disposal, will tee off at the El Paso County Club on Monday, May 2.

Organizers share that lunch will be provided courtesy of Ripe Eatery, while fans will have an opportunity to meet and interact with the team.

The four-person scramble begins at 1 p.m.

We are looking forward to our Miner Masters fundraising event at the El Paso Country Club.

We have a fun event planned as a way to say thank you for your support with a lot of extra activities on the course that you won’t want to miss.

This event helps the UTEP men’s golf team in countless ways and your support will help our program continue to grow. We can’t wait to see everyone in a few short weeks – Go Miners!

Aaron Puetz, UTEP men’s golf head coach

The first-place team will win a grand prize, while many other fun on-course activities are planned. Raffle tickets will also be available for many exclusive items and experiences.

To sign up, click here or call (915) 747-5841.

Donations to the UTEP men’s golf program are also being accepted.

