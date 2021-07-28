UTEP students help commemorate second anniversary of Aug. 3 tragedy

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Students at the University of Texas at El Paso are helping to commemorate the second anniversary of the August 3 mass shooting that killed 23 people.

According to the UTEP Facebook page, members of the Student Government Association recently met with El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and helped plant greenery at the Ascarate Park Healing Garden.

UTEP has also volunteered to donate native plants from the university’s Chihuahuan Desert Gardens.

As KTSM has reported, the Healing Garden will be unveiled next Tuesday, August 3.

