UTEP student gets hired by Google

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- One persistent UTEP student will be starting her new employment at one of the biggest companies in the world next year.

22-year-old Sairy Cohen came to the U.S. without knowing any English a couple of years ago.

Despite facing bullying and adversity, Cohen says she landed her first internship with NASA back in 2017 after being rejected 16 times.

Sairy spent 10 weeks at NASA receiving hands-on experience with the cybersecurity team.

This past summer, Cohen says she got accepted for a second internship, but this time with Apple.

With only a few days away from graduation Cohen has received a job offer from Google, after having 7 long interviews.

Cohen will be working for the Technical Cloud Residency at Google this July, and she looks forward to acquiring new skills through this great opportunity.

“If you are persistent if you keep working if you are someone who really wants to accomplish a goal, then you can do it. You don’t have to go to a big university to make your dreams happen,” Cohen tells KTSM.

As a first-generation student, Cohen says she is grateful for the educational opportunities she has had so far and looks forward to encouraging other students to never give up on their dreams.