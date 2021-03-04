UTEP student earns Fulbright scholarship, heads to South America for prestigious program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Aylin Duarte, a University of Texas at El Paso graduate of political science and Spanish literature, is headed to Argentina next spring with financial backing from the Fulbright U.S. Student Program award for an English teaching assistantship.

Duarte, who graduated from UTEP in December, is set to participate in community service and teach in Argentina under the prestigious program.

Duarte will teach English to college students in the South American country and will meet other Fulbright officials in the Fall to know where her experience will begin. She will be provided with round-trip airfare and a living stipend among other benefits.

Fulbright recipients are selected by merit-based competitions recognizing leadership, academic prowess, professional achievement and record of service.

“This is my next step to greater things,” Duarte said. “This gives me the motivation I need to keep dreaming.”

The Fulbright Program is the flagship international education exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to forge lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. It is designed to counter misunderstandings and help people and nations work together to forge common goals.

“The best students at UTEP can compete with the best students anywhere,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “Aylin has a bright future ahead of her and I’m really glad that she will have this opportunity.”

“In my experience, interviewing students for the Rhodes and Schwarzman Scholarships for more than 30 years, students at public universities think these scholarships are only for rich kids who go to Ivy League schools,” Wilson said. “They’re not. We will encourage our exceptional students to apply like Aylin did. This is only the beginning.”