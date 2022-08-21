More than two weeks of activities designed to foster student engagement, spotlight resources

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso kicks off its Fall 2022 semester with Miner Welcome, a series of more that 25 fun-filled activities.

From Move-In Day for those students living in UTEP’s three residential facilities to the 32nd annual Minerpalooza.

Miner Welcome events throughout the next two weeks will showcase all the University has to offer including socials, barbecues, a campus-wide “Get Involved and Well-being Fair”, a student employment fair and two major events – Texas Western Gold Rush and Minerpalooza.

“We know that engagement is critical for our students’ educational journey, especially for our undergraduates,” said Charlin Jones-Chávez, Ph.D., assistant dean of students for engagement. “Greater engagement is associated with several positive outcomes such as persistence to degree, learning and satisfaction. Our goal with Miner Welcome is to set our students on the path to success.”

One of the highlights of Miner Welcome is Texas Western Gold Rush. This action-packed event will close the first day of classes with an evening of live music, performances, special guests, fireworks and more.

Texas Western Gold Rush will begin at 7 p.m., Aug. 22, at the Centennial Plaza.

Minerpalooza will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the Glory Road 2 (GR2) parking lot north of Sun Bowl Stadium. In addition to a musical lineup designed to showcase our region’s diverse talent, the event will feature interactive activities, food vendors and Pete’s Playground, a dedicated children’s play area. A beer and wine garden will also be accessible to those ages 21 and older. Admission is free and open to the public. Learn more at www.utep.edu/minerpalooza.

Image Courtesy: UTEP – Miner Palooza 2022

Here are a few other highlights from the first two weeks of the new semester:

Monday, Aug. 22, UTEP’s School of Nursing Becomes College of Nursing: As the fall 2022 semester begins, the School of Nursing will become the College of Nursing, advancing UTEP’s commitment to expand the health professions workforce and improve access to health care in the Paso del Norte region and beyond. According to UTEP School of Nursing Dean Leslie K. Robbins, Ph.D., the name change better reflects the size and scope of the school’s academic programs.

Wednesday, Aug. 24, Miner Welcome Pep Rally: The UTEP Spirit and Orange and Blue Spirit crews will be hosting a pep rally at 12 p.m. in Centennial Plaza to inform our student body of the UTEP football team’s first home game against the University of North Texas. Players and coaches will be present for this event.

Thursday, Aug. 25, Get Involved and Well-being Fair: This event is for students interested in joining a student organization, volunteering in the community, or just getting more details on academic programs, opportunities to be active, and detailed information about campus health and well-being resources. The fair will take over Centennial Plaza starting at 10 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 29, Sunset at Centennial: This event will begin at 6 p.m. with entertaining team-building activities and will transition into a more relaxed picnic-style time to rest on the Centennial Plaza lawn, toss around sports balls, and hang out with friends.

Tuesday, Aug. 30, Chalk the Plaza: UTEP students, faculty and staff are invited to show their UTEP spirit and pride through their artistic creativity at the Union Plaza from 6 to 9 p.m. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy music and food while getting to know their fellow Miners.

Please visit utep.edu/MinerWelcome for a full list of events.

