UTEP Special Events director says 2022 will ‘forever be in history’ with upcoming concerts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexican regional singer Christian Nodal is set for a performance at the Don Haskins Center at the University of Texas at El Paso in December.

A few months later, in February 2022, reggaetón star Bad Bunny will be at the Don and on March 31, 2022, Rage Against the Machine will bring its long-awaited Public Service Announcement tour to El Paso. and Las Cruces.

The upcoming acts signal a dramatic shift at the facility, which has seen reduced activity since the global pandemic reached El Paso last year. Government mandates and social distancing requirements quickly crippled the industry.

But Jorge Vazquez, executive director of UTEP’s Office of Special Events, says he is working on a lengthy list of acts that many will enjoy come 2022.

“It’s going to be one of those years that will forever be in history because of the volume and the uniqueness of the shows,” Vazquez said. “I am working on a very long list of events that I am negotiating right now. If you think this is big, there are equally big things coming up.”

Vazquez said that before the pandemic swept the globe, the Don Haskins Center was set to have a memorable year. But he expects 2022 to be even more remarkable than what expectations were last year.

He said El Paso is starting to join bigger cities as a must-stop for performers because ticket sales and enthusiasm for entertainment are higher. And, he expects there to be more growth as the years continue.

Even this year, the Don Haskins Center has attracted large acts from Mexican regional singer Alejandro Fernández, reggaetón star Maluma, TobyMac, Banda MS, Alejandro Sanz, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin.

Vasquez encourages El Pasoans to continue looking up the special events webpage for more announcements.

Performances this year so far at the Don Haskins Center include:

Miss El Paso 2021, June 19.

Rogelio Ramos, July 31.

Megadeth and Lamb of God, Aug. 24.

Kane Brown, Sept. 11.

Alejandro Fernández, Sept. 18.

Maluma, Sept. 24.

TobyMac, Oct. 11.

Banda MS, Oct. 23.

Alejandro Sanz, Oct. 26.

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin, Nov. 10.

Christian Nodal, Dec. 18.

Bad Bunny, Feb. 11, 2022.

Rage Against the Machine, March 31, 2022.

The El Paso County Coliseum is also seeing plenty of activity with a variety of events this year and beyond. Below is a short list:

Tuff Hedeman Bullriding Championship, July 17

Los Dos Carnales, July 24

Cypress Hill & Atmosphere, Aug. 10

Los Angeles Azules, Sept. 2

Pepe Aguilar, Sept 25 & Sept. 26

Ana Gabriel, March 5, 2022

