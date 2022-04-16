Hattiesburg, MS (KTSM) – The UTEP softball team (12-26, 2-13 Conference USA) fell to Southern Miss (26-16, 6-9 C-USA) 5-2 to close out the conference series Saturday morning at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.

Southern Miss jumped to an early 3-0 lead after Alexis Dittmer recorded a three-run home run in the second.

The Miners landed on the board in the fourth off a Kaylin Jackson RBI single that plated Autumn Scott who pinch ran for Anna Sample after she reached on a fielding error by leftfielder Scout Jennings.

UTEP’s lead swiper, Savannah Favre, recorded her ninth stolen base on the season shortly after she led off the fifth inning reaching on a throwing error by the pitcher. Favre later crossed the dish off a Pate Cathey RBI single down the right field line to close the deficit, 3-2.

The Golden Eagles answered with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth from back-to-back throwing errors by the Miners to extend the lead, 5-2.

USM’s sixth inning relief pitcher, Morgan Leinstock, held the Miners to no runs for the remainder of the game to secure the series sweep.



Miner Quick Hits

Kaylin Jackson: 1-for-3, RBI

Pate Cathey: 1-for-4, RBI



ON DECK

UTEP will be back in action as it travels to Tucson, Arizona to take on Arizona (22-15, 3-11 Pac-12) in a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 19 at 2/4 p.m. MT at Hillenbrand Stadium.

