UTEP says school unable to compel individuals to wear masks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the The University of Texas at El Paso say they are unable to compel individuals to wear masks while on campus.

The statement from UTEP comes as El Paso Health Authority Hector Ocaranza’s mask mandate takes effect today. Residents are required to wear masks while indoors and two school districts have ordered the same.

Across the state, local governments and school districts are taking stances against an executive order issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“All UT academic and health institutions have and will continue to take numerous and extensive measures to protect the health and safety of their respective communities to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” a statement from the university said. “A few of these measures include COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff, along with strong encouragement to be vaccinated, wear masks, and practice social distancing.”

