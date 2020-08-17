UTEP requiring students to complete COVID-19 training by Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As students prepare for the Fall semester, some universities are requiring some work to be done beforehand, and UTEP is no exception.

UTEP is requiring students to complete an online COVID-19 training by Wednesday.

The six-minute training is required of students regardless of whether they will be taking classes online or on campus.

COVID-19 training for UTEP students will include watching the informational video and then completing a short quiz.

To take the training, click here.

KTSM 9 News has reached out to UTEP for more information and will update this story as details are made available.

