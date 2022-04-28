EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Imaging and Behavioral Neuroscience is to be built on the first floor of the Interdisciplinary Research Building. The grant comes from the National Institutes of Health.

The new space and equipment will allow UTEP to address the reasons that contribute to health disparities related to cancer and neurological disorders that significantly affect Hispanic people.

A cutting-edge research facility being developed at The University of Texas at El Paso is the most recent addition to an ambitious expansion of biomedical research initiatives addressing Hispanic health disparities.

Along with the $5 million grant, the university has committed an additional $1.5 million for the new equipment for the Imaging and Behavioral Neuroscience facility. The new space will allow the UTEP to address the health disparities related to cancer and neurological disorders that significantly affect Hispanic people.

“If it’s a particular type of cancer for example triple negative breast cancer you can’t get enough samples to be able to do enough studies, we can in this region, and we’ve developed the expertise to do it here and now we have even more of the equipment to be a national leader in Hispanic health disparities.” -Heather Wilson, UTEP President

The new facility helps the university position itself as a leader in biomedical research and according to Michael Kinney, UTEP’s associate dean of the College of Science, the students will be able to benefit from this as well.

“Students will not only be involved in cutting edge neuroscience and cancer-related types of research but will also be involved in the utilization of this brand-new state-of-the-art equipment so on both ends technological philological and biomedical types of aspects students will benefit from across the spectrum.”

While UTEP is already in the top five percent of research universities across the United States as well as America’s leading Hispanic serving research university, this grant allows them to do research no others can. It is because of that Dr. Wilson knows this makes UTEP even more competitive.

“This equipment allows us to compete for and push forward the boundaries of knowledge and science is ways that we couldn’t before because we didn’t have the cutting-edge equipment now, we have it and we need to build on it and expand the research that we’re doing.”

Members of the research expect the new facility to begin operations in spring 2024















