UTEP receives $1 million grant to introduce minority students to nuclear energy industry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso received a $1 million grant from the National Nuclear Security Administration opening another door of opportunity for students to get training in competitive jobs in the energy sector.

The grant was awarded to Norman Love, associate dean for academic affairs and undergraduate studies with the College of Engineering and professor of mechanical engineering.

Funding came from a portion of a $5 million pool from the NNSA as a partner institution in the Consortium for Hybrid and Resilient Energy. The consortium was crafted to support, educate and train the next generation of Hispanic engineers and scientists in energy systems integration.

“This is a great, multifaceted opportunity for our students to expand their horizons and obtain training in an important national topic, energy,” she said. “Access to the national labs will facilitate research growth, in addition to expanding student employment opportunities.”

Love, who serves as the principal investigator for the grant, said the program will provide students with the opportunity to gain skills and training to compete for jobs.

“These are students who might not otherwise have the opportunity to work with Sandia National Lab, Lawrence Livermore National Lab or the National Energy Technology Lab due to geography, or they may not even know that these labs are out there,” Love said.