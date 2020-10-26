UTEP ranked among the best online colleges in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso has been ranked among the Best Online Colleges in Texas. UTEP was ranked #18 on the list.

That’s according to TexasOnlineColleges.com, which indexes and analyzes every online program offered by colleges and universities in Texas to help prospective students a reliable source for finding an online degree in Texas.

According to the website, it uses local career information to give prospective students more realistic job growth stats and salary information, compared to looking at national averages.

UTEP ranked in the Top 20 because of its high quality, as well as how it fully serves online students.

The website said that every college on this list is of high academic quality; however, academic quality isn’t the main determining factor in the ranking order. The number of online programs each school offers and the number of students graduating from online programs at each school are important factors in the ranking.

So, while there are some major Texas higher education names missing from the list, it is because TexasOnlineColleges.com found that they don’t serve online students as well as the colleges listed, if they serve online students at all.

To be included in this ranking, a school must offer at least three online bachelor’s degrees.

To learn more about UTEP’s online offerings, visit utep.edu/extendeduniversity/utepconnect/.

Latest Headlines



