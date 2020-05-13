UTEP president joins teleconference call with Vice President Mike Pence to talk about COVID-19 impact on colleges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- The City of El Paso will soon begin distributing millions of dollars of federal aid to local agencies dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

That would be the $119 million from the CARES Act, the stimulus bill that passed in March.

Now that El Paso City Council approved the millions of coronavirus relief funds, the next step of dispersing the money is underway.

Some of the funds are meant to get El Pasoans back on their feet with things like shelter, food, and utility assistance.

"These dollars that are coming in from the federal government, it's important that we push them out to providers that have the capacity to get it where it needs to go, but that means giving it to El Paso service providers that have a history of success and access to our community," Nicole Ferrini, Director of the City's Community and Human Development Department said.

Ferrini said now that the City is ready to roll out tens of millions in federal relief money, city staff is working on getting the word out to local groups that might be eligible.​​​"We're going to be asking service providers on the frontlines, serving El Pasoans to provide applications to us, we will then disperse the money that we receive through the CARES Act, and they are the ones that will give that back out on the ground, out to the hands of the public and assist folks," Ferrini explained.

During Tuesday's council meeting, a coalition that consists of legal service providers, faith communities, and local advocacy groups requested funding for the common good. The Diocesan Migrant and Refugee services, or DMRS, is a part of that alliance.​ ​​"When we are talking about helping, we're not just talking about helping the un-documented. We want to help anybody who has been excluded from the CARES Act assistance," Melissa Lopez, Executive Director with DMRS shared.

Lopez said some of the needs certain individuals have includes rental and utility assistance, or getting medication, "We have trusted partners from the coalition that we know can manage this amount of money and ensure that all that i's are dotted and the t's are crossed to ensure that they meet all federal guidelines so that these families could get this assistance."​

Ferrini said the process of allocating these funds usually takes a year, and that staff has been working countless hours to get it done in weeks, "We're doing that in a truncated fashion right now but we also got way ahead of it. We've been working on this since the stay at home order came into place, since we understood that CARES money was coming. We started working on it so we're well ahead of the game."​

Ferrini added that the City is anticipating on pushing those funds within a matter of weeks.