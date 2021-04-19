UTEP opening COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the public

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The general public can attend a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this weekend at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Free vaccines will be provided to the public on Friday and Saturday, which is the final weekend that the university’s vaccination clinic will provide first doses. Current students and employees will be given priority but school officials expect vaccine doses to be available to the community.

University officials say the clinic has provided at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 13,500 students, employees and members of the community.

In order to participate, individuals must register on the school’s website. An appointment is required and walk-ins are not allowed.

